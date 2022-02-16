COVID patients represent 1 in 10 hospitalizations in Ohio, Dayton region

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Dayton region mirrors the state average as new cases inch higher.
COVID patients represent one in 10 hospital patients for the west central region — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — and shows a steady decline since the omicron variant surge over the past two months, according to Ohio Hospital Association data released Wednesday.
There are 1,929 COVID patients in hospitals across Ohio, including 216 in the west central region, which dropped by $36% from last week and is the sixth day in a row the Dayton area had fewer than 300 COVID hospitalizations. The west central region also has 37 COVID patients in the ICU, down 18% from a week ago.
Southwest Ohio, which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties, has 445 COVID hospitalizations as of Wednesday, the OHA reported. This represents one in seven hospital patients and is a 22% decrease from the previous week. Southwest Ohio also has 97 COVID ICU patients, which is a 28% drop from the week before.
New coronavirus cases on Wednesday showed a slight increase, with 2,433 cases reported compared to 2,071 new cases on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. However, the number of new cases recorded Wednesday is nearly half of the state’s 21-day average of 4,635 cases and is the fifth consecutive day that fewer than 3,000 daily cases were recorded in Ohio.
Statewide, there’s been an average of 234 people hospitalized with COVID and 22 admitted to the ICU with the virus over the last three weeks, the ODH reported. In the last day, Ohio added 212 COVID hospitalizations and 22 ICU admissions.
More than 7.2 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 61.62% of the state population. This includes 71.66% of adults, 69.57% of those 12 and older and 65.49% of those 5 and older, according to the state health department.
Nearly 6.65 million have completed it, accounting for 56.89% of the population. This includes 66.43% of adults, 64.44% of those 12 and older and 60.46% of those 5 and older, the ODH reported.
More than 3.3 million Ohioans have received booster vaccine doses, including 4,391 in the last day.
