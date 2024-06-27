Crab Rangoon Eating Contest returns to Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville

BreakingNews
Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville is hosting its second annual Crab Rangoon Eating Contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. The winner will receive a championship belt.

Crab rangoon has been a signature item on the brewery’s menu since they opened in 2020. They’re handmade, flash fried and served with a zesty sweet chili sauce.

Brewery Owner John Loose launched the contest last year as a fun way to share their passion for one of their most beloved menu items. The idea for the Crab Rangoon Eating Contest came from a question they’ve often pondered, “Is there a limit to how many crab rangoon one person can eat?”

Last year’s champion ate 27 crab rangoons in five minutes.

Competitors will once again have five minutes to see how many crab rangoon they can eat. Registration is required to compete with an entry fee of $10.

“This isn’t just a contest,” a press release from the brewery said. “It’s a celebration of food, fun and community spirit at Loose Ends Brewing. Whether you’re competing or cheering, it’s the perfect way to kick off your July festivities.”

To compete, sign up at sevenrooms.com.

Loose Ends Brewing Company is located at 890 S. Main St. For more information, visit www.looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

