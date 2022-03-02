Crash between semi, train closes all railroad crossings in Versailles

A crash between a semi and train Wednesday morning has closed all railroad crossings inside a Darke County village.
The semi was struck by a westbound CSX train around 8 a.m. at the Steffin Street crossing near Worch Lumber, the city of Versailles posted on social media.
The train stopped following the collision, which has blocked all interior railroad crossings in the village, including Steffin, Second, Center and West streets, the village said.
“We do not have information yet on when these crossings may be reopened due to the amount of damage to CSX facilities in addition to the investigation by CSX and law enforcement,” the village’s Facebook post stated.
Two crossings that remain open include the state Route 47 crossing on the village’s east side and the Conover Road crossing west of the village.
About the Author