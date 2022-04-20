BreakingNews
Weather delays Axiom-1, Dayton’s Larry Connor’s return again
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crash of two semis on I-75 was 287th fatality on Ohio roads this year

A major semi crash on Interstate 75 in Monroe occurred Tues., April 19, 2022. An aluminum coil being carried on the main semi involved went on to the other side of the interstate and caused damage to other vehicles. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A major semi crash on Interstate 75 in Monroe occurred Tues., April 19, 2022. An aluminum coil being carried on the main semi involved went on to the other side of the interstate and caused damage to other vehicles. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
1 hour ago
Driver died in collision that kept traffic in Butler County area of roadway slow for most of day

MONROE — A major crash on Interstate 75 in Butler County on Tuesday was the 8th roadway fatality in Butler County this year and the 287th in the State of Ohio.

The fatal crash slowed traffic on the highway in both directions as state troopers spent hours investigating the crash and tow trucks removed the two semi-tractor trailers involved.

There were 333 Ohio roadway fatalities at this time in 2021, OSHP officials said.

On Tuesday, the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched just before 9 a.m. to the area about three miles north of the Ohio 129 exit, near Liberty Way, in front of a rest area, said Sgt. Ryan Purpura from OSHP.

The preliminary investigation shows that Faustin Muhire was operating a 2016 Freightliner hauling an empty trailer and traveling in the left middle lane.

James Barnett III was driving a 2022 Kenworth hauling a flatbed trailer that was loaded with aluminum coils and also in the left middle lane. Muhire slowed in the lane of travel for an unknown reason, according to the state patrol. Barnett swerved to the right, striking the right rear trailer.

Barnett’s vehicle overturned, drove off the left side of the roadway and into the concrete median. He was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Liberty Twp. Fire and EMS paramedics, according to the state patrol. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Muhire’s condition was not released by the state patrol.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash that remains under investigation, according to the state patrol.

During the investigation, northbound traffic was rerouted on Ohio 129. That state route and other roads were packed with motorists who worked their way back onto northbound I-75.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Ohio Department of Transportation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Twp. Fire and EMS.

During rush hour on Tuesday, traffic was still slow in the area of the crash and backed up about a mile in both directions.

Credit: Journal News

Combined ShapeCaption
Fatal Semi crash on I-75 slowing north and southbound lanes near rest areas just south of Monroe exit

Credit: Journal News

In Other News
1
Preble County Pork Festival canceled; leaders cite rising costs...
2
Girl seriously injured in Butler County crash flown to hospital
3
Drivers in deadly crash of two semis on I-75 identified
4
Mask mandate lifted at CVG airport and on buses in Cincinnati area
5
Woman who died in Urbana house fire ID’d

About the Authors

Follow Nick Graham on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top