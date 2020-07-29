Credit card theft: Cincinnati man faces three-dozen charges in case involving 5 victims

A Cincinnati man sentenced to prison on Tuesday was indicted Wednesday on three-dozen charges in a credit card theft case involving five victims.
Markus D. Moore, 42, is charged with 19 counts of theft, seven counts each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards and three counts of petty theft, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
The thefts involve credit cards belonging to five different men, and happened between Nov. 5, 2019, and Jan. 27, according to the indictment.
Moore is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in prison during a sentencing hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving stolen property and theft from a person in a protected class in exchange for the dismissal of two other charges, court records show. He remains held in the Butler County Jail.