Credit card theft: Cincinnati man faces three-dozen charges in case involving 5 victims

Markus D. Moore, 42, is charged with 19 counts of theft, seven counts each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards and three counts of petty theft, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The thefts involve credit cards belonging to five different men, and happened between Nov. 5, 2019, and Jan. 27, according to the indictment.