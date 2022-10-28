Crews hear ammo popping in house fire near New Lebanon

Crews could hear ammunition popping Friday afternoon when they responded to a house fire near New Lebanon.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. in the 14000 block of Eaton Pike, which also is U.S. 35, in Jackson Twp.
The New Lebanon Fire Department was first to arrive on scene, and reported heavy flames and ammo popping, according to initial reports.
No injuries were reported, and it is unknown what caused the fire.
The house and at least one outbuilding are situated at least 100 feet off the road and are obscured by trees and other vegetation.
