US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Crews rescue woman from Great Miami, search for possible 2nd person

Members of the Dayton Fire Department rescued a woman from Great Miami river Thursday Aug. 4, 2022 near Washington Street. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Updated 12 minutes ago

Crews pulled a woman from the Great Miami River on Thursday afternoon and were searching for a man reported in the water.

The Dayton Fire Department was called around 2:30 p.m. to the Great Miami River at the Fifth Street Bridge, where a woman was in waist-deep water.

She told rescuers that a second person was in the water who possibly jumped from one of the bridges.

Crews launched boats and were searching the river for the man.

However, lightning was spotted during a thunderstorm that was starting to roll in, which may cause crews to suspend the search.

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
