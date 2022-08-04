Crews rescue woman from Great Miami, search for possible 2nd person

Crews pulled a woman from the Great Miami River on Thursday afternoon and were searching for a man reported in the water.
The Dayton Fire Department was called around 2:30 p.m. to the Great Miami River at the Fifth Street Bridge, where a woman was in waist-deep water.
She told rescuers that a second person was in the water who possibly jumped from one of the bridges.
Crews launched boats and were searching the river for the man.
However, lightning was spotted during a thunderstorm that was starting to roll in, which may cause crews to suspend the search.
