Crews respond to hazmat call at Dayton trucking business

Updated 37 minutes ago
High CO levels detected, according to reports.

Crews responded to a hazmat call with injuries Wednesday afternoon at ENS Truck Repair in Dayton.

The Dayton Fire Department was alerted around 3:20 p.m. to the incident at the business.

At least one medic took a patient to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Four people were reportedly in a 12-foot-deep pit where crews later detected dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, according to initial reports.

The first man reportedly got out on his own while three others had to be rescued.

Multiple medic units along with other fire apparatus and hazmat equipment responded to the scene, in addition to the Dayton Police Department that provided assistance.

It is unclear what led to the emergency call nor the severity of injuries.

We will update this report as we learn new information.

