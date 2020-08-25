Crisis intervention team helps sheriff’s office with mental health calls

“It could not have come at a better time,” Sheriff Rob Streck said of the new Crisis Intervention Team program he worked to develop with support of the county Alcohol , Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services board.

As mental health calls have continued to increase, Streck said in a news release that he wants to ensure deputies are able to recognize signs and symptoms of those experiencing a behavioral crisis while maintaining officer and public safety. The CIT co-responders will be available to assess, de-escalate and refer individuals in need. CIT programs also officer a cost savings to communities that divert individuals in crisis from jails to community-based treatment.