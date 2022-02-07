Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crisis Now Hotline open in Montgomery County

Crisis Now will answer calls to a newly created hotline phone number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 833-580-CALL or 833-580-2255.

Credit: Jenny Kane

caption arrowCaption
Crisis Now will answer calls to a newly created hotline phone number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 833-580-CALL or 833-580-2255.

Credit: Jenny Kane

Credit: Jenny Kane

Local News
By Staff Report
11 minutes ago

Beginning the first of the year, residents of Montgomery County now have a new hotline to call to find help for mental health and substance use.

Crisis Now will answer calls to a newly created hotline phone number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 833-580-CALL or 833-580-2255.

The need for emergency mental health services in Montgomery County is great, according to Helen Jones-Kelley, CEO of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

Jones-Kelley said in a statement that residents are still hurting from years of trauma, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, overdose deaths are the highest in Montgomery County in three years, and calls to the suicide prevention hotline are up 30%.

According to ADAMHS, when someone calls they will talk with a trained behavioral health professional who will assess their needs and determine the next steps for mental health services. The Crisis Now hotline is operated by RI International, which does similar work in 10 other states.

In Other News
1
Hospice seeks volunteers to make handmade blankets
2
Gas line replacement taking place in Centerville
3
Deadly crash injures 3 passengers in Dayton Friday
4
Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that injured 2 in Dayton
5
Local resident donating century-old violin to Springboro schools...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top