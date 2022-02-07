Crisis Now Hotline open in Montgomery County

Jones-Kelley said in a statement that residents are still hurting from years of trauma, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, overdose deaths are the highest in Montgomery County in three years, and calls to the suicide prevention hotline are up 30%.

According to ADAMHS, when someone calls they will talk with a trained behavioral health professional who will assess their needs and determine the next steps for mental health services. The Crisis Now hotline is operated by RI International, which does similar work in 10 other states.