CrossFit Excess gym to open second location in downtown Vandalia

The new gym will be located west of North Dixie Drive, south of the Dayton International Airport, and will be situated on a 1-acre plot of land just north of the Thomas C. Volck dental office.

The city’s planning commission recommended unanimous approval of the project earlier this summer.

The center will offer physical fitness opportunities, along with physical and occupational therapy, and related services such as massage therapy, according to planning documents.

The facility will also include a CrossFit Kids program.

Developer Brody Mayse, who also owns and operates a CrossFit gym in Butler Twp., estimates construction on this new facility to begin in mid-September.

Mayse estimates the gym will be open by June 2025.

According to application documents, Mayse had previously tried to open a CrossFit gym in the city of Vandalia a decade ago. After running into zoning issues, Mayse instead opened his nearby Butler Twp. location, at 4439 Old Springfield Road.

Mayse said he is excited to finally bring CrossFit Excess to Vandalia.

“Right in the heart of the downtown area, we see this as a great opportunity to bring what we’ve been perfecting as a business that last 10 years directly into the center of the community,” he wrote in his application. “We’ve also been building our own unbelievable communities, and we want to merge those two communities together.”

Mayse said the center will offer the services of fitness coaches who cater to the needs of each gym member.

“We will use our expertise to further the health of the community, while giving the tools to create a new, healthier lifestyle,” he wrote.

Hours of operation of the new gym will be from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.

CrossFit, meaning cross-discipline fitness, is a fitness program created in the early 2000s, and which has grown in popularity since. CrossFit gyms across the country are run as affiliate or independent businesses.

According to Mayse’s CrossFit Excess website, the Butler Twp. location offers in-house programming, with a focus on atmosphere and effective training staff.