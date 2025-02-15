Crowd protests flag changes at Dayton Metro Library

“Libraries are everything. This is a world of knowledge, of culture, of art. It’s a place for everyone,” she said.

A memo sent out to all staff on Wednesday announced the library locations will have until March 1 to remove publicly visible, non-lendable permanent displays of cultural flags that are not connected to events in February, like the Pride Progress flag or the Juneteenth flag.

Stutzman said she feels this new policy does not send a welcoming message to the community. She put out a message on social media platforms asking people to meet her at the main branch on Saturday with flags in hand.

“I said a few days ago, c’mon guys, let’s get our flags,” Stutzman said. “I just put it out to people peacefully. We exist, I’m a taxpayer, I vote for the levies, and I’m here.”

Library staff are still permitted to have cultural displays in their private offices, according to the memo, and the flags can be publicly visible during days and months of recognition connected to them.

“We remain committed to cultivating a safe and welcoming environment for all patrons, staff and volunteers, with the expectation that all relevant programs and services focusing on particular demographic groups will continue,” wrote Dayton Metro Library Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak in a memo released to all library staff on Wednesday afternoon.

Changes to the organization come a month after the Trump Administration issued an executive order to end diversity, equity and inclusion programming, employment and more in federal government.

Organizations outside of the federal government in recent weeks have made sweeping changes to their diversity programs.

Dayton resident Sara Roseberry, who attended the march, said she does not think federal changes themselves are what’s driving the policy shift.

“But I would be remiss to say that I don’t believe it’s a part of the critical thinking going along with it or the planning of it,” Roseberry said. “When things are global, it is scary. But when it’s in my backyard or in my downtown library, I have to at least ask why, or what can we do?”

Roseberry said she was dismayed to learn certain flags would be coming down.

“I cried,” she said. “It’s one thing for things to happen globally, but when it’s happening in your neighborhood, your local library, that’s terrifying. And if you’re comfortable enough to start implementing these changes… did you think we wouldn’t notice? Did you think we wouldn’t care, or did you think there was nothing we could do about it?”

Roseberry said she loves her community’s libraries — the main branch is her go-to spot. She’s also a member of the Q+ Youth Center board, which sometimes meets at library locations. She feels the policy change about flags sends a strong message to youth.

“We have Q+ teenagers who feel the library is the only place where they feel seen and safe,” she said. “Our youth already feel silenced, as if their voice is drowned out.”