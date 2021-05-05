CVS now accepting walk-ins for COVID vaccines

CVS is now accepting walk-in coronavirus vaccine appointments at hundreds of pharmacies across Ohio.
Patients can also schedule same-day appointments as soon as an hour from the time of scheduling at CVS.com. CVS updates its vaccine scheduler throughout the day to account for cancellations.
As of Tuesday, CVS is offering the vaccine in more than 8,300 stores in the U.S. The pharmacy has a second-dose compliance rate of more than 90%.
“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”