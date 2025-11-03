Darke County man dies after early-morning head-on crash into semi

A Darke County man has died after a head-on crash into a semi truck early Monday.

Marcus Bingham, 33, of New Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash was reported at about 4:49 a.m. in the 1600 block of U.S. 127, the sheriff’s office said.

Preliminary investigation found Bingham was driving a red 2014 Ford Fusion south on U.S. 127 when he went left of center and crashed head-on into a blue 2022 Freightliner Cascadia traveling in the opposite direction.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Bingham later was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were joined on scene by New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Careflight, Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement and the Darke County Coroner Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

