Darke County man dies after early-morning head-on crash into semi

A Darke County man has died after a head-on crash into a semi truck early Monday.
Marcus Bingham, 33, of New Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash was reported at about 4:49 a.m. in the 1600 block of U.S. 127, the sheriff’s office said.
Preliminary investigation found Bingham was driving a red 2014 Ford Fusion south on U.S. 127 when he went left of center and crashed head-on into a blue 2022 Freightliner Cascadia traveling in the opposite direction.
Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Bingham later was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies were joined on scene by New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Careflight, Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement and the Darke County Coroner Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
