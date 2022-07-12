Dayton Air Show announces 3 military aircraft flyovers

The U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion, U.S. Army AH-64 Apache and U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry (AWACS) are all expected to be showcased at the air show, according to a press release from the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Both helicopter will flyby on both day while the AWCS will fly on Sunday only.

The USMC CH-53 Super Stallion is described as a heavy-lift helicopter and designed for transporting up to loads of 36,000 pounds, the release said.