Dayton Air Show announces 3 military aircraft flyovers

The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show announced three flyovers on July 30 and July 31 at Dayton International Airport.
The U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion, U.S. Army AH-64 Apache and U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry (AWACS) are all expected to be showcased at the air show, according to a press release from the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Both helicopter will flyby on both day while the AWCS will fly on Sunday only.
The USMC CH-53 Super Stallion is described as a heavy-lift helicopter and designed for transporting up to loads of 36,000 pounds, the release said.
The USA AH-64 Apache is known for its “helmet-mounted display and gun targeting system that moves with the pilot’s head movement,” with a vertical climb of 1,7775 feet per minute, according to the release.
The airborne warning known as USAF AWACS has a 30-foot-wide rotating radar dome atop its surface with a full command and control system where it can fly eight hours without refueling, the release said.
“The addition of these three aircraft in an already spectacular lineup is great news for this year’s show,” Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees and producer of the show, said. “Two of these three aircraft are going to be replaced in the coming years so we’re excited that spectators get to see them before they’re phased out.”
Additional features include a headline show with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. Other performances and features are also expected to participate.
The air show is presented by Kroger. Tickets for the show are available here.
