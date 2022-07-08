Dayton Air Show announces major parking changes

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show has announced major changes to its parking this year at the Dayton International Airport.
The general admission parking lot will now be entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive, across from the entrance to the air show, and a portion of North Dixie Drive in front of the gateway will be blocked to provide a safer crossing for general admission patrons.
Chalet, Pavilion and Flight Line Hangar ticket holders with P-Lot parking passes will park on the south side of the airport, off West National Road, where shuttle buses will take patrons to their chalets or pavilions. Air show officials said this change is meant to keep shuttle buses out of air show traffic and reduce commute and wait times.
Handicap, VIP, C-Lot and Media parking lots have not changed.
Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, said the changes came after a discussion with city and airport officials to get families to the show grounds as quickly and safely as possible. “As always, we encourage attendees to arrive early to avoid heavy traffic and ensure you don’t miss any part of our air show,” he said.
The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger is on July 30-31 at the Dayton International Airport.
General admission parking at the gate is $15 per car and $25 for RVs, buses and other large vehicles, though officials said patrons can save money but buying a parking pass online ahead of time. All other lots require a lot-specific parking pass.
