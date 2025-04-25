Breaking: Coroner identifies 82-year-old man hit by truck in Harrison Twp.

Dayton Air Show pilot dies in plane crash in Virginia

Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland prepares for a flight eon Wednesday in preparation for the Vectren Dayton Air Show this coming weekend. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland prepares for a flight eon Wednesday in preparation for the Vectren Dayton Air Show this coming weekend. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

A pilot who performed at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show died Thursday in a plane crash in Virginia.

Rob Holland died at Langley Air Force Base according to a social media post by his company, Rob Holland Aerosports.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” read the post. “Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”

Holland was a 13-time, consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic championships and was a 10-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic team, according to his website.

Rob Holland flies at the Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 23, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

icon to expand image

He won 37 medals in international competitions, including 14 gold.

Holland performed at multiple air shows in Ohio, and made several appearances at the Dayton Air Show.

“The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is saddened by the loss of Rob Holland,” said Sheila Wallace, a spokesperson for the air show. “He preformed at the Dayton Air Show show several times, most recently last summer. He was an exceptional performer who was loved and respected by everyone. He will be missed.”

In Other News
1
How area people are surviving with rising grocery prices
2
Coroner identifies 82-year-old man hit by truck in Harrison Twp.
3
Several major Greene County roads to have construction, paving this...
4
2 sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Dayton tonight
5
Turner-Sloss vows to upend status quo in November Dayton mayor race vs...

About the Author