Dayton Air Show pilot dies in plane crash in Virginia

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” read the post. “Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”

Holland was a 13-time, consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic championships and was a 10-time member of the U.S. Aerobatic team, according to his website.

He won 37 medals in international competitions, including 14 gold.

Holland performed at multiple air shows in Ohio, and made several appearances at the Dayton Air Show.

“The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is saddened by the loss of Rob Holland,” said Sheila Wallace, a spokesperson for the air show. “He preformed at the Dayton Air Show show several times, most recently last summer. He was an exceptional performer who was loved and respected by everyone. He will be missed.”