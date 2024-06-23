Dayton Air Show ready for big Day 2 after morning rains cool the site

The rain eased up shortly before the gates to the air show opened at 9 a.m., though it was still soggy at the Dayton International Airport. A steady stream of people were walking through the gates, but the line was not massive yet, as some likely waited out the rain.

The air show has a packed lineup today. The planes and aerial performances begin at 11 a.m., but there are plenty of ground displays for visitors to see right from the get-go, such as a F-16 Fighting Falcon, a T-1 Jayhawk, a HH-60M Black Hawk and a F-15 Strike Eagle.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights’ flag drop will kick off the performances, with the Golden Knights’ full show to follow minutes later.

Other performances include the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Tora Tora Tora! will recreate the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.