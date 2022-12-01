Dayton announces $300K investment to help construct building for nonprofit

The City of Dayton has announced it will invest $300,000 in federal funds to help build a new building for nonprofit Njoy! Njoy!, which provides food and services to people in need.
Njoy! Njoy! said that it plans to construct the building at its current West Riverview Avenue location to serve as a “multi-purpose community resource center” to support programs like low-cost or pro bono legal services, parent classes for youth, free health screenings, food distribution services and clothing giveaways, according to a release.
The nonprofit is seeking additional funding to help with design and construction costs.
In the first year, Njoy! Njoy! said the new building will extend the organization’s outreach and serve an additional 4,800 guests.
The funding was provided as part of the city’s Dayton Recovery Plan, which is the city’s framework for spending $138 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
