Dayton-area church volunteers help flood victims in Kentucky

A group of volunteers from Beavercreek helped a widow clear debris and mud from her house and cleaned and organized other buildings on her property, according to the church. A team of 15 volunteers from Centerville helped a Jenkins, Kentucky, woman and her extended family clean their three homes.

“Many items in the homes were unsalvageable, but the homeowners were grateful for the help,” read the press release. “Some Helping Hands volunteers formed quick friendships with the homeowners. Their goodbye was emotional, with one volunteer expressing that ‘they received more by helping than the homeowners by receiving help.’”

The church also sent water, meals and cleaning supplies with the volunteers to hand out to residents.