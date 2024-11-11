Dayton Art Fair is reimagining of former Annual Art Auction hosted by The Co

The Contemporary Dayton (The Co) announced the launch of the Dayton Art Fair, a reimagining of its annual fundraiser, formerly known as the Annual Art Auction. This event will be in February 2025 at the Dayton Arcade and brings together art lovers, collectors and the wider community in a celebration of local talent and contemporary art.
Building on the 30-year legacy of supporting artists, this new platform elevates artists by offering them a space to showcase and sell their work directly, while fostering a deeper connection between artists and art enthusiasts in Dayton and beyond.
The Dayton Art Fair will feature curated selections of artwork by a roster of local and regional artists. Visitors can expect to see artist booths and partner pop-ups filled with paintings, sculptures, prints and mixed-media works that push the boundaries of contemporary art.
Sections of the fair will also include:
- $50 and Under Mini-Fair — A fair within the Fair dedicated to affordable art for home, office or gifting
- “FlatStock” / Matted photographs, prints, and hand-screen printed items
- The Love Shack / Heart-themed sweets, savories and giftables
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Additionally, the event will include live demonstrations, performances, and interactive opportunities to engage with artists and their creative processes.
Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
The festivities kick off with an exclusive Prelude from 6 to 10 p.m. Valentine’s Day. Ticket-buyers will be the first to preview the Fair, enjoy cocktails, live music and a live auction. Tickets on sale soon.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
About the Author