Dayton Art Fair is reimagining of former Annual Art Auction hosted by The Co

The Dayton Art Fair will feature curated selections of artwork by a roster of local and regional artists. Visitors can expect to see artist booths and partner pop-ups filled with paintings, sculptures, prints and mixed-media works that push the boundaries of contemporary art.

Sections of the fair will also include:

$50 and Under Mini-Fair — A fair within the Fair dedicated to affordable art for home, office or gifting

“FlatStock” / Matted photographs, prints, and hand-screen printed items

The Love Shack / Heart-themed sweets, savories and giftables

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Additionally, the event will include live demonstrations, performances, and interactive opportunities to engage with artists and their creative processes.

Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

The festivities kick off with an exclusive Prelude from 6 to 10 p.m. Valentine’s Day. Ticket-buyers will be the first to preview the Fair, enjoy cocktails, live music and a live auction. Tickets on sale soon.