Dayton brewery expands hours and is now open on Tuesdays

Those that visit the brewery on either Tuesday and order a drink will be entered into a raffle for a $30 gift card.

In addition to Tuesday hours, the taproom will now be open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Little Fish Brewing Company Owners Jimmy Stockwell and Sean White opened the Dayton taproom in 2022.

Customers can expect 20 rotating beers on tap including barrel-aged sours, IPAs, stouts and lagers. The taproom also features a farm-to-table food menu.

“Whether you’re stopping by before a game or looking for a relaxed evening with friends, we’re excited to welcome both new and returning guests to experience everything Little Fish has to offer,” a press release from the brewery said.

MORE DETAILS

Little Fish Brewing Company is open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit littlefishbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@littlefishdayton) or Instagram (@little_fish_dayton) pages.