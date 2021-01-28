Dayton businessman who planned to run for mayor dies at age 42

A Dayton author, fight promoter and former boxer who said he planned to run for mayor died last week at age 42.
Sherman Anthony “Tony” Shultz, a resident of the Dayton View Triangle neighborhood, died Jan. 19, according to his obituary.
He said he was running for mayor because he wanted to help move Dayton forward to become one of the safest, most exciting and fastest-growing cities in the nation.
Although Shultz did not file petitions to run, he did launch a campaign website espousing his vision for Dayton.
He is a Colonel White High School graduate who also attained a private pilot license and was an avid flyer.
Shultz also was known for sharing a green leather World Boxing Council title belt he said was given to him by Muhammad Ali’s widow.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Donna Shultz of Dayton, three siblings and three nephews, and a host of extended family. A memorial service is tentatively planned for what would have been his 43rd birthday on May 29 to celebrate his life, according to his obituary.