dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton cancels commission, license plate reader meetings

The Dayton City Commission at a recent commission meeting. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The Dayton City Commission at a recent commission meeting. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By
6 minutes ago

The city of Dayton has cancelled its regular city commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday as well as a meeting planned for later this month about proposed license plate reader technology.

The weekly Dayton City Commission meeting was cancelled because there will not be a quorum, according to city officials.

A public hearing that was planned for April 20 regarding proposed license plate reader surveillance technology has been pushed back at the request of the Dayton City Commission. A new date has yet to be announced.

The city said a revised policy and impact report will be submitted for commission and public consideration.

ExploreLocal communities split on use of new, advanced cameras

In Other News
1
Greene County upgrading early voting for 2022 election cycle
2
Have you seen 72-year-old man missing from Centerville Health and...
3
Contempt or best effort? Redistricting members explain selves to...
4
Local counties seek millions in demo funds to knock down eyesores
5
Today is final day to register to vote in May 3 primary

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top