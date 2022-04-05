Dayton cancels commission, license plate reader meetings

The city of Dayton has cancelled its regular city commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday as well as a meeting planned for later this month about proposed license plate reader technology.
The weekly Dayton City Commission meeting was cancelled because there will not be a quorum, according to city officials.
A public hearing that was planned for April 20 regarding proposed license plate reader surveillance technology has been pushed back at the request of the Dayton City Commission. A new date has yet to be announced.
The city said a revised policy and impact report will be submitted for commission and public consideration.
