Dayton Chapter NAACP’s longest-serving president re-elected; awards given at event

Through his natural foods store and juice bar, Poole offers a variety of vitamins, herbs, organic juices and whole food cellular supplements to promote healing and vitality.

P.E. Henderson, Jr. was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his influence in the field of equality and justice. The award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of civil and human rights over their lifetime.

Henderson is the pastor of the Corinthian Baptist Church, where he has served for 40 years. He is the moderator of the Miami Valley Baptist District Association, author of The Black Church Credit Union, and has served on several civic and religious boards.

Other awards:

Larry Horwath, the President’s Award of Honor, for “meritorious contributions” to the community.

Stacy Thompson Speare-Hardy, the Louise Troy Excellence in Education Award, for 10 or more years of service and achievement in public education.

Amaha Sellassie, W.S. McIntosh Courageous Activist Award, for activism in civil and human rights for five or more years.

Eric Ellington, Sr., Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award, for NAACP service over five or more consecutive years.

Allen Stephen, the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award, for his entrepreneurial achievements and charitable achievements.

Joyce Ann Davis Willis, Miley O. Williamson Award of Distinction, for 20-plus years of activism working with the NAACP.

Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness, Community Service Award, for its commitment to initiatives that have “positively impacted our democracy.”

Malcom Keith, Sr., Youth Development Award, for his 10-plus years of service in youth development.

Fredrick Strahorn, Frederick Bowers Public Policy Award, for his work in public service.

Alice McCollum, Judge Arthur O’Neil Fisher Fair and Just Award, which recognizes trailblazers in the community.

Silvia Anderson, Lt. Col. Charity Adams Early Award, for her leadership in the United States Air Force.

Jameka Parker, Breakthrough Award, for her entrepreneurial accomplishments.

Officers elected:

Derrick Foward, president

Mattie White, vice president

Tom Roberts, 2nd vice president

Willie Terrell, Jr., 3rd vice president

Clair Thompson, secretary,

Jo Ann Lovelace Hill, treasurer

Lauretta Williams, assistant secretary

Harvey Bolden, assistant treasurer

With Foward’s election, he will become the longest-serving president in the Dayton Chapter NAACP’s 109-year history.

Foward pointed to multiple successes throughout his tenure, including investigating more than 3,000 civil rights cases, educating more than 31,000 residents during monthly programs, registering more than 6,000 individuals to vote and providing more than $88,000 in scholarships to Dayton-area students.

“All of these successes are directly attributed to the work of the cabinet members who have served in the nine Foward administrations over the last 18 years,” Foward said. “... The 10th Foward administration will be well-positioned to protect the civil and human rights of all citizens throughout the Dayton region.”