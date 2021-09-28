Dayton Children’s moves back vaccine mandate for workers

Initially, Dayton Children’s Hospital required workers to be vaccinated by Friday. Premier Health and Kettering Health are requiring employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 1.

About 3,800 employees at Dayton Children’s Hospital, as well as any on-site contract workers, students and volunteers, were asked to be fully vaccinated. If workers are not fully vaccinated, they would go on unpaid leave of absence for the next month, and after that would lose their jobs.

Dayton Children’s told the Dayton Daily News earlier this year that about 70% of the children they treat are too young to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is only approved in children ages 12 and older.

At the beginning of September, the hospital reported 40% of the children in the ICU at Dayton Children’s Hospital have COVID-19, said Dr. Adam Mezoff, the hospital’s chief medical officer and vice president.

Kaitlin Schroeder and Kristen Spicker contributed.