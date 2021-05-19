Dayton considering lifting mask requirement

Dayton’s elected leaders tonight are expected to decide whether to repeal an ordinance requiring people to wear masks and face coverings in public.
The city’s mask ordinance was approved in July 2020 to try to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health have eased guidance and orders on mask wearing as growing numbers of people get vaccinated.
If a repeal is approved by the Dayton City Commission tonight, it would be an emergency measure, meaning it would take effect immediately.
Dayton says city employees and visitors to city facilities will still be required to wear face coverings until further notice.