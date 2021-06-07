Dayton considers sale of property near airport for development

Dayton is considering selling 7.8 acres of property near the Dayton International Airport to a Cincinnati-based commercial real estate development and design-build firm.
Al. Neyer wants to buy vacant land west of the aviation facility on Jackson Road in Union. The property is directly south of the Procter and Gamble facility and across the street from the Crocs facility.
Dayton City Commission is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to authorize the sale of the property.
Al. Neyer proposes spending $354,928 to buy seven parcels located along the 1600 to 1800 block of Jackson Road.
The proposed purchase agreement will not be executed until the Federal Aviation Administration formally agrees to release the property from federal grant assurances. The city says the agency is currently reviewing its request.
Al. Neyer says it worked on 22 projects last year and has seen more than $800 million in construction signings since 2008.
The company has built office, warehouse and manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Kentucky and office and multi-family buildings in multiple states.