Dayton could declare former fairgrounds is blighted area to help with redevelopment

Dayton leaders are considering declaring the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds as a blighted area, which could help the group redeveloping the site obtain tax abatements.

onMain, a partnership between Premier Health and the University of Dayton, wants the city to determine that the 38-acre fairgrounds property is a blighted area that is eligible for a tax increment financing district.

These kinds of districts are supposed to serve as a financing and economic development tool that can help fund public infrastructure improvements and residential projects.

onMain told the Dayton Daily News that properties must meet the legal definition of a blighted property under Ohio Revised Code to be eligible for residential tax abatements.

The group hired a third-party planning firm to study the fairgrounds property and that analysis concluded the site meets the state criteria.

The Dayton City Commission on Wednesday night will have the first reading of an ordinance that declares the property is blighted.

If the city approves the ordinance, onMain says the first course of action will be to do clean-up work such as asphalt removal, clearing overgrown or dead vegetation and some repairs to the concrete wall along Patterson Boulevard.

“There are still many steps for the overall financing plan of onMain to come together, many of which need to be in place before construction begins on the site,” the group said.

The Montgomery County Fair vacated the property about five years ago, but the site remains fenced off and undeveloped.

onMain said it will work with Dayton Public Schools the city to create a Tax Increment Financing District plan for the site.

The plan would propose a compensation agreement with the school district.

When and if a TIF district plan is put in place, the Ohio Department of Development would need to confirm that it meets state qualifications.

onMain says this plan would help fund the infrastructure improvements that are needed to make the property ready for investment by private commercial or residential developers.

Needed work includes the installation of utilities, streets, sidewalks, water infrastructure and other public amenities, officials said.

onMain’s master plan and vision for the site calls for around 1,600 housing units, 900,000 square feet of commercial office space, 75,000 square feet of retail and 35,000 square feet of community space. The site also could get as many as three parking garages.