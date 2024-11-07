Dayton Daily News, Dayton Chamber partner for election analysis event

Panelists were Montgomery County government reporter Sydney Dawes, state issues reporter Avery Kreemer, investigative and politics reporter Lynn Hulsey, and investigations and solutions journalism editor Josh Sweigart.

The panel fielded questions from chamber members posed by Dayton Chamber President, Chris Kershner, to discuss how the results of the election on the federal, state and local levels could impact issues of concern to the business community.

“Tuesday night was an exciting night. Some folks were happy the next morning, some people disappointed the next morning. Either way it was exciting,” said Kershner, adding that major issues for Chamber members include inflation, economic policies and government overreach.

The journalist panel answered questions on these topics as well as election results in the Dayton region, the future of redistricting in Ohio after the failure of Issue 1, who might succeed U.S. Sen. JD Vance as he becomes vice president and the state and local political landscape.

See a video excerpt of the event below: