Dayton Daily News honored for fighting for government transparency, digital reporting

“I am honored that the Dayton Daily News has been recognized by Ohio APME for our journalism, and our commitment to public service and government transparency,” said Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News editor and chief content officer. “We have a phenomenal team of journalists who are committed to serving their communities with news and information that matters.”

The First Amendment Award “is presented by the Ohio APME for a distinguished contribution to freedom of the press. The recipient committed all necessary resources to overcome obstacles on behalf of the unrestricted flow of information vital to free society. By so doing, the recipient has served the public and has honored journalism,” according to APME.

The reporting effort recognized was work by the Dayton Daily News that made available to the public information about a sexual assault case involving former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor John Amos.

“Being awarded the prestigious First Amendment Award is a true testament to our work in the area of government and systemic accountability, and pushing for the public’s right to know,” Bethard said.

Other awards presented to the Dayton Daily News:

First place - Best Digital Presence: For the Dayton Daily News’ complete digital presentation, including website, social media and apps.

First place - Best Sports Columnist: Tom Archdeacon, for work including “An angel appears at home plate,” and “‘It’s a place where I love to be’ — Ebonie Sherwood back on sidelines at Stebbins.”

First place - Best Sports Feature Writer: Tom Archdeacon, for work such as “Nine fingers up, Oregon District hero Jeremy Ganger remembers” and “The incredible story of Dayton’s fencing police officer.”

First place - Best Feature Photo: Bill Lackey for photos from Crawl for the Roses baby race at Mother Stewart’s.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Second place - Best Enterprise Reporting: Sydney Dawes, for in-depth reporting on how toxic chemicals got into local drinking water supplies and what can be done about it.

Second place - Best Columnist: Ray Marcano for columns such as “This is what a power grab looks like,” and “COVID isn’t done with us.”

Second place - Best Editorial Writer: Nick Hrkman for editorials on multiple topics including last year’s push to amend Ohio’s constitution.

Second place - Best Graphics Artist: Alexis Larsen, for informational graphics on topics such as public comment to Ohio Medicaid on estate recovery, and the future of office space.

Third place - Best Public Service: For in-depth reporting by Avery Kreemer on Ohio’s abortion battle.

Third place - Best Explanatory Reporting: For detailed reporting helping taxpayers understand last year’s historic property value increase and how it impacts them.

Third place - Best Digital Project: For the Dayton Daily News project Billions in COVID aid: Where’s it going?, which tracked COVID relief spending across the region.

Third place - Best Business Writer: Lynn Hulsey, for in-depth reporting on topics such as consumer spending, the childcare crisis and development around the airport.

Third place - Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: For Dayton’s own “Routes and Ladders,” designed by Adrian Zamarron.

Third place - Best Daily Sports Section: For sports coverage in the Dayton Daily News.

Third place - General Excellence.