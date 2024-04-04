Dayton Daily News series details history, continuing impact of 1974 Xenia tornado

This week the Dayton Daily News commemorated one of the worst natural disasters in our region’s history.
The 1974 Xenia tornado left 35 people dead and its impact in many ways can still be seen today.
The newspaper’s coverage of the 50th anniversary of this event includes:
- A recollection of the events of that fateful day from people who lived through it: Survivors of horrific 1974 Xenia tornado recall twister’s deadly impact as anniversary nears.
- Voices from the past from the newspaper’s coverage of the storm’s aftermath: ‘Where is mom?’: What 20 people told reporters in the moments after the 1974 Xenia tornado.
- Photos: Powerful images from the 1974 Xenia tornado
- A look at how the storm impacted the development of Xenia today: ‘The human spirit:’ Reconstruction after the 1974 tornado shapes progress today
- The tornado’s impact on Central State University and Wilberforce University: 1974 tornado ‘devastated’ Central State; warning call saved lives at Wilberforce
- Home video from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine who worked in Xenia as a Greene County assistant prosecutor at the time.
- DeWine’s memories from that day: ‘I lived through that’: Gov. DeWine shares memories, own video of 1974 Xenia tornado
- A look at how meteorologists say Ohio is becoming more tornado prone, but thankfully technology is evolving to save lives.
- How local archivists are preserving artifacts and oral histories of the event, and where you can see them.
- A Xenia tornado timeline: How the deadly 1974 twister tore through the city
- Events this year: Coverage of an event in Xenia on the anniversary of the storm.
