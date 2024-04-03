WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine shares 50-year-old home video of the 1974 Xenia tornado aftermath

President Richard Nixon can be seen up close, talking to residents and the media in the historical footage from his visit to Xenia in the wake of the tornado.

• READ MORE: ‘The human spirit:’ Reconstruction after the 1974 tornado shapes progress today

• READ MORE: ‘Where is mom?’: What 20 people told reporters in the moments after the 1974 Xenia tornado

Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

At the time the video was shot, DeWine was an assistant prosecuting attorney in Greene County. Some of the video shows another assistant prosecuting attorney, Tom Rose, going through what was left of his office. Rose is now a federal judge in the Southern District of Ohio.

Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

A fallen tree can be seen from the DeWine house, which was located on Fishworm Road in Cedarville Twp. Jill, Becky and Pat DeWine are seen playing in the yard in a few clips.

Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

The video ends with a car driving out of town. On the way, it passes the original James Galloway (early Greene County settler) log cabin which is part of the Greene County Historical Society.