Dayton defense contractor lands $100,000 Third Frontier grant

Battle Sight said ColdFIRE, a photoluminescent, industrial powder, emits lights in near-infrared and short-wave infrared wavelengths once activated by an ambient light source.

“The emitted light is visible only through night vision optics and the powders are easily incorporated into user-friendly form factors such as films, tapes, bands, and patches, among others, for military use,” the Dayton company said.

“The significant manufacturing flexibility associated with ColdFIRE and the wide variety of potential form factors creates almost limitless options for deployment,” said Chris Vogt, Battle Sight’s chief operating officer.

Early in its history, Battle Sight worked with the Entrepreneurs’ Center in Dayton as a client in the center’s Entrepreneurial Services Provider program, a $20 million initiative with the state of Ohio guiding new businesses.

“Our ESP program was founded to support tech entrepreneurs like Nick. He’s a powerhouse visionary whose passion and determination to create products that make it safer for frontline workers to do their jobs is admirable,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs Center.