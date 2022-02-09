Dayton Dollar General store sold for nearly $1.4M

Both properties are also located at hard corners along major thoroughfares, the business also said.

Dollar General has operated at each location for about a decade. Both leases are “absolute triple net” with no landlord responsibilities, Blue West said in its announcement.

Zach Wright, of Blue West Capital, represented the seller, a Florida-based partnership.

“Dollar Generals are amongst the most sought-after single tenant property types by 1031 exchange investors,” Wright said in a release. “These properties offer investors an extremely passive lease to a best-in-class operator that has a proven successful business model.”

In real estate, a “1031 exchange” is a swap of one investment property for another that allows capital gains taxes to be deferred.