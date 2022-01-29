Dayton Dragons honored as first ever Red Cross Humanitarians of the Year

The Dayton Dragons will be honored as the inaugural Humanitarians of the Year for the Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The Dayton Dragons are being recognized for initiatives through the Dayton Dragons Foundation that directly promote, highlight and give back to those in the community, according to a release from the Miami Valley chapter.
A virtual celebration will be presented from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and hosted by John Seibel of WDTN to honor the Dayton Dragons and highlight the American Red Cross mission in the Miami Valley.
“The Dayton Dragons have been instrumental in the success of blood drives held at the Red Cross chapter office in Dayton,” said Lynne Gump, executive director of the Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Their support and promotion of our blood drives have encouraged residents of the Miami Valley to roll up their sleeves and donate lifesaving blood and blood products.”
Funds generated by this event support the lifesaving services and programs of the American Red Cross in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Hardin, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
To sign up to view this event or to donate, go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/n0z/
About the Author