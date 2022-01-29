Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Dragons honored as first ever Red Cross Humanitarians of the Year

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

The Dayton Dragons will be honored as the inaugural Humanitarians of the Year for the Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The Dayton Dragons are being recognized for initiatives through the Dayton Dragons Foundation that directly promote, highlight and give back to those in the community, according to a release from the Miami Valley chapter.

A virtual celebration will be presented from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and hosted by John Seibel of WDTN to honor the Dayton Dragons and highlight the American Red Cross mission in the Miami Valley.

“The Dayton Dragons have been instrumental in the success of blood drives held at the Red Cross chapter office in Dayton,” said Lynne Gump, executive director of the Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Their support and promotion of our blood drives have encouraged residents of the Miami Valley to roll up their sleeves and donate lifesaving blood and blood products.”

Funds generated by this event support the lifesaving services and programs of the American Red Cross in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Hardin, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

To sign up to view this event or to donate, go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/n0z/

In Other News
1
Butler Twp.’s Sudachi development plan causes debate
2
Health departments team up for drive-thru COVID testing at the Nutter...
3
Days left to buy 2022 Montgomery County dog license without penalty
4
COVID hospitalizations show signs of improvement, but still remain high
5
Dayton woman killed in head-on crash in Greene County

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top