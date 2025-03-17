Breaking: Family sues sheriff’s office, deputies involved in deadly police pursuit

NEW DETAILS: Dayton email warns of ‘danger’ to transformers after debris collapse

‘Electrical ... transformers for most of downtown are in danger due to collapse,’ email says
Main Street between East Second Street and East Third Street remains closed on Monday due to part of the northeast corner for the former Key Bank building collapsing into an alley below Stratacache Tower. Some debris also struck Stratacache Tower on Saturday. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Main Street between East Second Street and East Third Street remains closed on Monday due to part of the northeast corner for the former Key Bank building collapsing into an alley below Stratacache Tower. Some debris also struck Stratacache Tower on Saturday. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

An email from a city of Dayton nuisance abatement specialist is warning of danger to electrical equipment in downtown Dayton after the collapse of building debris Saturday.

“As you know, this is a very complex issue,” said a Monday email to a downtown executive from Ken Jackson, a nuisance abatement specialist for the city of Dayton. “Not only do I need to protect your building, but the (three) electrical primaries and transformers for most of downtown are in danger due to collapse. We are working on a plan to remediate the situation as quickly as possible.”

ExploreEngineers to examine downtown building after weekend facade collapse, evacuation

Jackson said he would be meet with Shell and Meyer Associates Inc. representatives Monday afternoon for structural evaluation and safety plans for 34 N Main, whose upper facade partially collapsed Saturday. Shell and Meyer is a Dayton structural engineering firm.

A view of the building formerly occupied by Key Bank at 34 N. Main St., which neighbors Stratacache Tower on Main Street. Part of the building's upper facade collapsed on Saturday afternoon, causing damage of Stratacache Tower. The Dayton Fire Department blocked off Main Street and also blocked off an alley between North Jefferson Street and Main Street. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

“I met with them at the site late Saturday afternoon,” Jackson also said in the email, which was obtained by the Dayton Daily News. “Sturgill Roofing will be here as well.”

“Yes, we are aware of that,” said Toni Bankston, a spokeswoman for the city of Dayton. She declined to characterize the danger or say how imminent any collapse might be. She said she hoped city officials would soon know more about the situation.

“They’re just now meeting about it,” she said.

Chris Riegel, chief executive of digital signage company Stratacache and owner of Stratacache Tower said Monday: “We have concerns about ensuring that a short-term emergency repair plays into some longer-term strategy to resolve this issue.”

“If there are larger issues with this building, my hope is that they’re corrected,” he added.

Stratacache Tower, 40 N. Main St., is adjacent to the building at building at 34 N. Main. The intersection of Second and Main streets is one of downtown’s busiest locales.

“We’re moving all of our people outside of the risk zone for debris if anything else comes down,” Riegel said Saturday, shortly after debris falling from 34 N. Main damaged the building he owns. “We’re also offering all of our people the ability to work from our Needmore Road center if they want to go up there as an alternate.”

A spokeswoman for AES Ohio said the utility’s underground electric service network in the downtown area is redundant and has multiple feeds. “There is redundancy throughout the underground network.”

She said the transformers in the area of this weekend’s damage are “antiquated” and are in the process of being removed.

In Other News
1
Family sues sheriff’s office, deputies involved in deadly police...
2
Dayton woman pleads guilty to stealing $1.5M from Ohio Medicaid
3
Dayton brewery expands hours and is now open on Tuesdays
4
Sobriety checkpoint to take place in Washington Twp. this evening
5
Jury finds man guilty in 15-year-old girl’s shooting death in Harrison...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.