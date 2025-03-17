NEW DETAILS: Dayton email warns of ‘danger’ to transformers after debris collapse

Jackson said he would be meet with Shell and Meyer Associates Inc. representatives Monday afternoon for structural evaluation and safety plans for 34 N Main, whose upper facade partially collapsed Saturday. Shell and Meyer is a Dayton structural engineering firm.

“I met with them at the site late Saturday afternoon,” Jackson also said in the email, which was obtained by the Dayton Daily News. “Sturgill Roofing will be here as well.”

“Yes, we are aware of that,” said Toni Bankston, a spokeswoman for the city of Dayton. She declined to characterize the danger or say how imminent any collapse might be. She said she hoped city officials would soon know more about the situation.

“They’re just now meeting about it,” she said.

Chris Riegel, chief executive of digital signage company Stratacache and owner of Stratacache Tower said Monday: “We have concerns about ensuring that a short-term emergency repair plays into some longer-term strategy to resolve this issue.”

“If there are larger issues with this building, my hope is that they’re corrected,” he added.

Stratacache Tower, 40 N. Main St., is adjacent to the building at building at 34 N. Main. The intersection of Second and Main streets is one of downtown’s busiest locales.

“We’re moving all of our people outside of the risk zone for debris if anything else comes down,” Riegel said Saturday, shortly after debris falling from 34 N. Main damaged the building he owns. “We’re also offering all of our people the ability to work from our Needmore Road center if they want to go up there as an alternate.”

A spokeswoman for AES Ohio said the utility’s underground electric service network in the downtown area is redundant and has multiple feeds. “There is redundancy throughout the underground network.”

She said the transformers in the area of this weekend’s damage are “antiquated” and are in the process of being removed.