Dayton home sales join Ohio and national markets in 2022 drop

However, Dayton-area sales volume plummeted 25% for the month, generating a volume of $254.5 million, Dayton Realtors said in its recent year-end report.

Supply at the end of the year showed improvement over 2021 levels. Overall available inventory at year’s end was 1,429, which equaled a supply of 1.3 months based on December’s sale pace, Dayton Realtors said.

For the whole year, though, listings fell short of last year’s figure by 5.6% to 18,523. In 2021, the market saw 19,626 listings.

Total sales for 2022 reached 16,128 compared to 17,618 in 2021, down 8%. Total cumulative sales volume for the year came in at $3.866 billion, barely beating 2021′s volume by $3 million.

“The economic climate that persisted throughout 2022, with rising interest rates, recessionary concerns and uncertain consumer confidence, certainly dampened home sales activity in all corners of Ohio,” said Ohio Realtors President Ralph Mantica. “Throughout the year we experienced a housing marketplace returning to a more balanced position, with inventory levels of homes being marketed for sale rising and prices stabilizing.”