Dayton hospital’s parent selling to larger chain

LifePoint Health announced it has an agreement to acquire Kindred Healthcare, which is the Louisville-based chain that operates the Dayton long-term care hospital.

Kindred Hospital - Dayton is next to the former St. Elizabeth Hospital campus in Dayton and cares for patients with longer-term needs than a traditional acute-care hospital. For 2020, the 67-bed hospital reported to Ohio Department of Health that it had 475 admissions, including 12,615 days of patient care.