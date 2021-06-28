Dayton hospital’s parent selling to larger chain

Kindred Hospital - Dayton is part of a pending sale to a larger health care corporate parent, and the deal is expected to close by the end of this year.
LifePoint Health announced it has an agreement to acquire Kindred Healthcare, which is the Louisville-based chain that operates the Dayton long-term care hospital.
Kindred Hospital - Dayton is next to the former St. Elizabeth Hospital campus in Dayton and cares for patients with longer-term needs than a traditional acute-care hospital. For 2020, the 67-bed hospital reported to Ohio Department of Health that it had 475 admissions, including 12,615 days of patient care.
LifePoint is based in Brentwood, Tennessee, and owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities across the country.
LifePoint said it will spend $1.5 billion over the next three years in improvements, such as professional growth for nurses and frontline staff; capital projects; and new tech.
The deal still needs regulatory approval and to be formally closed, but if all goes according to plan then the transaction will be finished by end of 2021.
Benjamin Breier, chief executive officer of Kindred, said over the last several years they have transformed Kindred into the nation’s leading specialty hospital company “known for improving outcomes and providing compassionate care for the most medically complex patients.”
“LifePoint’s investment in Kindred underscores the outstanding reputation our team has built upon a foundation of innovation, and clinical and operational expertise,” Breier said.