Woman indicted in crash that seriously injured 71-year-old Harrison Twp. woman

A Dayton woman is facing charges stemming from a crash last August that sent two women in their 70s to area hospitals, one with serious injuries.
Erin Kingery, 41, was indicted Thursday for aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of methamphetamine, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
Kingery was driving a white 2010 Mazda6 east on Needmore Road at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, in Harrison Twp. when she “failed to obey a red traffic signal and entered the intersection with Webster Street,” according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
In the intersection, Kingery collided with a red 2016 Ford Escape driven by a 71-year-old Harrison Twp. woman, who suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Kingery and the other driver were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and the other woman’s passenger, a 75-year-old Dayton woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, the report stated.
Kingery is ordered to appear Aug. 27 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.