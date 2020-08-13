Woman indicted in crash that seriously injured 71-year-old Harrison Twp. woman

Erin Kingery, 41, was indicted Thursday for aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of methamphetamine, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Kingery was driving a white 2010 Mazda6 east on Needmore Road at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, in Harrison Twp. when she “failed to obey a red traffic signal and entered the intersection with Webster Street,” according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.