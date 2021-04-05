Dayton intends to sue Wright-Patt, says it wants to stop water contamination

The city recently informed Wright-Patt and the DoD in a formal letter that it will file the lawsuit within 60 days, unless the base takes immediate action to mitigate the contaminants flowing into the Mad River wellfield by May 4, according to a news release. The wellfield is one of several that Dayton uses to supply drinking water to more than 400,000 customers in Dayton and Montgomery County.

The lawsuit, which the city said it would prefer not to file, is aimed at enforcing environmental laws and obtaining an order compelling Wright-Patt and the DoD to: