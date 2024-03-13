BreakingNews
Dayton internet cafe under investigation for illegal gambling; about 100 machines seized

Crime & Law
By
Updated 29 minutes ago
X

Dayton police and the Ohio Casino Control Commission reportedly seized about 100 machines at an internet cafe during a illegal gambling investigation Wednesday.

Investigators served a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. at Lucky Day Internet Cafe at 1880 Needmore Road, said Dayton police Sgt. Jason Rhodes.

“We seized approximately 100 machines, give or take, and a decent amount of money,” he said. “We don’t have the numbers finalized yet.”

The search warrant was served shortly after the internet cafe opened. There was a customer and worker inside at the time, Rhodes said.

No arrests have been made. Rhodes said charges are expected after detectives complete their investigation and meet with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lucky Day Internet Cafe will be declared a nuisance due to the city’s policy regarding illegal gambling, but the owners can appeal, he added.

This is the only location relaated to the investigation, according to police.

