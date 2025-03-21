Dayton ‘Library Card Day’ at Art Institute will kick off summer reading program

On Library Card Day — planned for May 31 as a celebration of the summer reading program’s launch — admission to the Dayton Art Institute is free to attendees who show their library card. Dayton Metro Library staff will also be on hand to register patrons for free cards or renew misplaced ones.

Youth Services Director Allison Knight offered library trustees a sneak peek of what’s to come for summer programming during their Wednesday board meeting.

“This year, we wanted to be intentional and find a location that didn’t just speak to young families, that really spoke to a broader range of folks,” Knight told the library’s board of trustees. “We’re hoping that we’ll get to see a wide range of people coming to the Art Institute.”

Dayton Metro Library held its first-ever Library Card Day in 2023 as a part of its summer reading challenge launch at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery.

A total of 693 people attended the 2023 event, held in partnership with Washington-Centerville Public Library. DML estimates that 100 library cards were either issued or renewed at that event. Additionally, a hundred people registered for the summer reading challenge on Library Card Day.

Last year’s event, also at Boonshoft, saw 80 new or renewed library cards and another 100 summer reading challenge registrations.

“It really was a wonderful day,” Knight told library trustees.

The bookmobile may also make a trip out to the Dayton Art Institute for the May event, Knight said.

Any Ohio resident is eligible for a Dayton Metro Library card. Adults must present photo ID to receive a physical card. Photo ID cards that lack proof of address can be supplemented with another document, like a bank check, utility bill and more.

More details about Dayton Metro Library’s summer reading program and Library Card Day will be announced this spring.