Dayton man, 64, wanted on nearly two-dozen charges in child sex case

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a 64-year-old Dayton man following his indictment on nearly two-dozen charges in a child sexual abuse case.

Larry Nalls is charged with 18 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence as well as a misdemeanor sexual imposition charge, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Nalls is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

