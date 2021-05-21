dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man accused of abusing child for 8 years indicted on child sex charges

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 39 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A Dayton man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than eight years was indicted on multiple charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

James Everett, 40, is facing eight counts of rape of a person younger than 13 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13, according to a grand jury report.

ExploreMan sentenced 16 years to life in deadly shooting outside Dayton lounge

The victim, who is now 12 years old, is known to Everett.

Dayton police began its investigation into Everett after the victim reported the incidents to a friend, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incidents took place between May 2012 and November 2020.

Everett is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top