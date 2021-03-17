X

Dayton man accused of sexually abusing teen indicted on 13 charges

Marvin Montero
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 11 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

A 57-year-old Dayton man accused of sexually abusing a young teenage girl is facing more than a dozen charges.

Marvin Montero was indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The girl reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse to police earlier this month, including one incident that took place the same day she notified police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Montero, who is known to his accuser, has been in the Montgomery County Jail since his March 7 arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

