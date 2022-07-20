Dayton man accused in sexual attack of neighbor

Landry Chinamula, 23, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Dayton police responded at 8:45 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Laura Avenue after a woman said a neighbor, identified as Chinamula, allowed her to come inside to get some laundry soap. When she could not find it and started to leave, she said Chinamula grabbed her, according to an affidavit.