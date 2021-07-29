Dayton man accused of shooting victim in the back of the head charged

One of the bullets hit a garage and another hit a baseball hat worn by the victim, knocking it off his head. When he attempted to run away, Walters shot him in the back of the head, knocking the victim to the ground unconscious, according to court documents.

Walters got back into the vehicle and as it drove off, he reportedly fired another shot at a resident in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street. The bullet missed, but hit the home above the door.

The shooting victim, a 45-year-old man was breathing, but not responsive, a 911 caller told dispatchers.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Given the serious nature of the injury involved a callout was initiated for homicide detectives,” Hall said. “The initial investigation indicates the suspect and victim in this incident are acquainted, and were having a disagreement over money prior to the suspect shooting the victim.”

With the help of witnesses, police were able to identify the suspect as Walters and locate him in Columbus.