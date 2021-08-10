Dayton man arrested in Warren County police chase that reached 150 mph

A Dayton man was booked into the Warren County Jail following a chase involving Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with speeds exceeding 150 miles per hour that ended in a crash.
The suspect, 30-year-old Roderick Sneed, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries before being booked on fleeing and eluding and other traffic-related charges, according to OSHP. He has not been formally charged at this time.
Around 12:49 a.m., a trooper from the Lebanon post attempted to pull over Sneed on I-75 north near the 32 mile marker in Middletown for a traffic violation. Sneed reportedly pulled off to the right and stopped. As the trooper approached, he fled, prompting a chase, according to OSHP.
Speeds surpassed 150 mph before the trooper terminated the pursuit.
Shortly after, around 1:01 a.m., a trooper saw the suspect vehicle further north on the highway and another chase began. Speeds reach over 150 mph again before the trooper ended the chase, according to OSHP.
At 1:15 a.m., Moraine police contacted OSHP’s Dayton post about a crash involving the suspect vehicle. Sneed reportedly fled on foot, but was found.
Dayton Fire and EMS transported Sneed to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was released and booked into the Warren County Jail.