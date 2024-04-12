Dayton man indicted for murder in ex-girlfriend’s shooting

Dayton police were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. April 3 to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Torrington Place.

Arriving officers found the victim — later identified as 26-year-old Montanae Davis by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger — and immediately attempted life-saving measures, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Davis had called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend was calling her and threating her and named Brown in the call, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

A short time later, Brown arrived at the rear of the house and forced entry by kicking at the back door and back garage door, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Brown was able to force the door open and began to shoot Ms. Davis several times with a firearm,” the affidavit stated.

Police found Davis in the kitchen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died two hours later of her injuries.

A friend of Davis who was at the house heard the gunshots and used her gun to shoot at Brown before fleeing, according to the court record.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Brown left before police arrived, but the investigation led homicide detectives to a house in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue, where a man was seen placing a firearm wrapped in a toddler sized T-shirt into a nearby storm sewer. That man and two others, including one who matched Brown’s description, were seen leaving in a truck, according to the affidavit.

Brown was arrested later that afternoon. He remains held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.